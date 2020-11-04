LAWRENCEVILLE — The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce is seeking participants for the 2020 Christmas Parade to be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Lawrenceville. This year the theme will be honoring the 300th anniversary of Brunswick County: “Brunswick 2020 – 300 Years of Evolution”.
Wendy Wright, Executive Director, said, “We have been forced to miss so many events and memories during 2020. Let’s join together and give our community this small gift to celebrate the Christmas season. Join us as we welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to Brunswick County.”
Entry forms may be obtained by calling the Chamber office at (434) 848-3154 or e-mailing the chamber at brunschamber@lawrencevilleweb.com
The deadline for entries is Friday, Nov. 27.
The parade is sponsored by the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Lawrenceville, and Lawrenceville Lions Club.
The Santa Breakfast for Dec. 5 has been canceled.
