The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday night to approve the county’s participation in a massive settlement with four pharmaceutical companies with strong ties to the nationwide opioid crisis. These companies include distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, as well as producer Janssen, a subsidiary of multinational giant Johnson & Johnson.
In late July, a group of state attorneys reached a landmark settlement with all four. The three distributors will pay out a combined $21 billion to the affected states over an 18-year period, while Johnson & Johnson will pay out $5 billion over nine years.
Virginia is expected to receive $530 million from the settlement. Much of that money will be set aside for the commonwealth’s “Opioid Abatement Authority”, a new state board set up by Attorney General Mark Herring. The rest will be distributed among the commonwealth of Virginia and the participating localities.
“This money will come to the county without strings, for the county to use its own good judgement as to how these funds can best be used to combat the opioid problem,” said county attorney Russell O. Slayton.
As some areas have been hit harder than others during the opioid crisis, a few local governments are not happy over the amount of money in the pool. The attorney generals of the state of Washington and West Virginia have already indicated that they will not sign on.
According to Slayton, there has been no such dissent in the state of Virginia that he is aware of.
“Other counties in this area have already adopted this resolution,” said Slayton. “I know of no locality which has declined to adopt it.”
The city of Emporia is participating in a completely separate settlement with another opioid producer, Mallinckrodt.
In October 2020, Mallinckrodt agreed to pay out $1.6 billion to settle claims for its role in the opioid crisis.
