Better Brunswick Government (BBG) is pleased to announce the release of their book entitled Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia, to commemorate the County’s tri-centennial birthday (300years), BBG decided to undertake the task of preparing a book featuring a narrative history of the churches in Brunswick County, Virginia. Each church was contacted to obtain their history. It is with a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and/or members of the churches that supplied their respective church history without which this task could have not been completed. Additionally, Lisa Jordan, Professor, Southside Community College, Alberta, Virginia, was extremely instrumental in organizing and editing the articles for publication.
As a way of saying thank you, each church is currently being presented a book for their assistance in providing the necessary information and photographs. A copy was given to Brunswick County for its birthday to be placed in its archives.
Copies are available to church members through their church for a cost of $20 per copy. Those not attending a church can order a copy by contacting cewiley5489@gmail.com or phone at (239) 410-3629. It is anticipated you will enjoy reading the historical articles that helped mold Brunswick County, Virginia.
