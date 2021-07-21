RICHMOND — Prospective students and their families are invited to participate in Virginia Private College Week from July 26 – 31, hosted by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV).
Colleges will offer both in-person and virtual information sessions highlighting their academic programs, student life options, the admission process, and their financial aid offerings. College officials will address some of the common myths about the cost of a private college education. “Finding the institution that is the best fit for a particular student is an essential part in the college search process, and interacting with college officials who can answer your questions directly is extremely helpful” explains Robert Lambeth, President of CICV. “I want to reassure parents that a quality education, close to home, at a Virginia private college is both affordable and within reach.”
Students who participate in virtual sessions with at least three institutions during the week will receive three application fee waivers, valid at all participating CICV colleges. In addition, those who participate in programming with at least three colleges will be entered in a drawing to win one of five $100 Amazon gift cards.
Each college will offer several daily information sessions Monday through Friday, a Saturday morning session, and at least one virtual session sometime during the week. For more information about CICV and Virginia Private College Week visit www.vaprivatecolleges.org/vpcw or http://bit.ly/waivemyfee.
The Virginia Private Colleges Website provides information concerning the quality and affordability of Virginia private colleges to students and parents by increasing awareness of its member institutions and addressing myths concerning private higher education and its costs. The website is a user-friendly, informative tool to help identify which private college would be a good fit for any prospective student.
