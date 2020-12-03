As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reach record-high numbers in the U.S., Virginia remains among the states with the lowest number of confirmed cases and cases per 100,000. However, while Virginia stacks up well below the national average, the state is still seeing it’s highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.
From Nov. 22-25, Virginia recorded a total of 10,621 confirmed positive cases, with its highest single day total coming on Nov. 23, when the state reported 3,242 positive cases.
Virginia holds the third lowest cases per 100,000 average in the nation at 28.2, behind only Vermont and Maine, according to data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC)
Locally, the City of Emporia and Greensville County continue to lead Virginia in cases per 100,000. Emporia reports an average of 6,385 cases per 100,000, while Greensville County reports 8,007 cases per 100,000, which are second and first in the state, respectively. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae, and Greensville County Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens say more local COVID testing events are on the way.
With the holiday season approaching, the CDC and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) are urging individuals not to gather with people outside their household. This is an effort to keep individuals who might have COVID-19 from traveling and spreading it to others.
Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is currently reporting that 76% of the state’s ICU beds – or 1,373 beds – are occupied.
