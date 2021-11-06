LAWRENCEVILLE — Brunswick Academy is pleased to announce that Faith Elizabeth McLawhorn has been chosen the October 2021 Student of the Month.
McLawhorn, a senior is the daughter of Dale & Dana McLawhorn of DeWitt. She has two siblings, Madison (BA, Class of 2015) and Trey (BA, Class of 2017).
Faith is currently finishing her senior year curriculum while taking several dual enrollment classes through Southside Community College and Liberty University. Faith is a member of the Brunswick Academy chapter of the National Honor Society, a member of the Scholastic Bowl Team, a five-year member of the Latin Club and a 2020 virtual attendee of the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
In 2021, Faith was the proud recipient of a Junior Scholarship from High Point University and her academic accomplishments earned her the honor of being a Junior Marshal during the 2021 Commencement Exercises at Brunswick Academy.
In addition to academics, Faith is captain of the varsity volleyball team. Faith has been playing volleyball since the sixth grade. She has been honored to receive All Conference and Offensive Player of the Year awards. Faith has also played basketball for five years.
Outside of school, Faith spends her time playing volleyball for the Lake Country Storm 18U travel team. When she is not on the court, she spends time reading, watching films, hanging out with friends or her rescue dog. Faith is an avid reader and movie enthusiast.
Faith has received an acceptance for undergraduate studies at High Point University and is awaiting notification from James Madison University.
She plans on playing club volleyball and pursuing an education in either psychology or film/media production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.