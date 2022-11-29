Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Va. 4th, died Monday after battling colorectal cancer since 2013. He was 61 years old.
In November, McEachin was elected to serve his fourth term representing Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. The Democratic Party of Virginia released the following statement following the news of McEachin’s death.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Don McEachin – a dedicated statesman and proud Virginian. The loss of the Congressman is a tragedy to our Country and Commonwealth,” the DPVA statement read. “Donald McEachin was a pioneer and leader in Virginia. Serving in the House of Delegates, the State Senate, and as a Congressman, he embodied the meaning of public service — fighting for the most vulnerable citizens, defending the rights of all Virginians, and being a steadfast champion for the environment.
“A person of faith, Donald embodied the definition of service. He had a kind and generous heart; and for so many people, he was a voice of reason, and a man who listened to you, always showing compassion and care. He was wealthy in the only way that truly matters, with an abundance of friends and allies who loved and respected him. We could always count on him to give sound advice and guidance. His voice will be deeply missed.
“On behalf of a grateful Democratic Party of Virginia, we are thankful for the life and legacy of Congressman Donald McEachin and extend our sincere sympathies to his wife, Colette, and the entire McEachin family.”
A special election will be held to fill the seat of the fourth-term congressman. Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin will determine the date of the election.
