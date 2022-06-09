On Aug. 21-22, the Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinics will return to Greensville County High School after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
RAM organizers are currently seeking general support volunteers for the medical clinics. Volunteers will offer free dental, vision, and medical care to clinic patients. The patients are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. No identification cards are required to use the services.
The first RAM event came to Greensville County High School in June of 2017. Following the first event, volunteer and local coordinator Elise Brown said RAM workers performed approximately 2,705 medical services for 705 patients. Volunteers donated 1,365 dental services and 724 vision services to patients in 2017.
According to a RAM press release, RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics. The goal is to deliver accessible, quality dental, vision, and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor.
Local RAM support volunteers have been preparing for the August event for the past few months. Volunteers from Emporia-Greensville, Southside Virginia, and Northeastern North Carolina play a vital role in successful RAM clinics at Greensville County High School. Since its founding in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million of free healthcare and veterinary services.
For information about volunteering for the Aug. 21-22 RAM clinic, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
