No lights, gunfire, and noise on Farmer Street — those were the concerns Vickie Moss brought to the Emporia City Council last week.
Moss said a light on an abandoned building is all the light in her neighborhood at night. That was until the light went out three months ago. Moss said she contacted Dominion Virginia Power to inquire about getting the light turned on. Unfortunately, the light is part of an abandoned building.
“Two weeks ago, people across the street from me had their house get sprayed with gunfire,” Moss said. “I can’t sleep, and it’s nerve-wracking. We do need some light on that block.”
Moss said there is a problem of drivers speeding through the neighborhood and loud music blaring between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
City Manager William Johnson said he had staff look into the lighting issue. A representative of Dominion Power told the City that there was nothing Dominion could do about fixing the light because it is privately owned. Johnson said the City would see if it can find a path to resolve Moss’ concerns. Councilman Woody Harris and Johnson discussed the possibility of the City creating a City-maintained light in the area.
“I’m not suggesting that you don’t come to a Council meeting,” Johnson said. “But when something happens, you should call us on the day that it happens so we can have the appropriate staff look at it. You don’t want to wait until the next Council meeting. If something happens tonight, you should call us first thing in the morning, unless it’s a 9-1-1 call. If you call us in the morning, we’ll have the appropriate staff to address the issues.”
Farmer St. is near the City’s municipal building on the other side of South Main St. It is an intersecting roadway between Battery and Brunswick Avenues.
