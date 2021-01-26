SOUTH HILL- COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital has plans to expand vaccination efforts in line with Virginia’s vaccine rollout plan but currently the vaccine is not readily available.
Last week we successfully started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to our patients who qualify under the state’s current guidelines. We had to stop scheduling because of the vaccine shortage. Everything at the clinic was well organized, went smoothly and we are ready to continue as soon as the supplies are available.
Please know we are committed to vaccinating as many people as possible, though our vaccination plans need to be flexible due to the uncertainty of vaccine supply. We are working closely with local health departments and the Virginia Department of Health to hopefully secure more vaccine supply over the next few weeks and months. We appreciate your understanding and patience of this process.
Current COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
As soon as we are able, we will continue to schedule the vaccine for our health care workers and people who are 75 or older. As more vaccines become available, we will vaccinate more groups according to state guidelines.
For our patients:
• At this time, we will only offer the COVID-19 vaccine to existing VCU Health CMH patients who are 75 years or older who have received care at our primary care, cardiology, pulmonology or oncology clinics and meet the state’s guidelines.
• Do not contact your provider’s office about vaccine scheduling.
• We will communicate with patients who fit the state’s criteria directly with more information and instructions for making an appointment as soon as appointments are available.
• Appointments are required and walk-ups will not be accepted.
We plan to schedule first and second dose appointments at the same time, which has the patient benefit of receiving appointment reminders.
For the latest information on the vaccine, please visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/
