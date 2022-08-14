In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church.
Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in our bible study as well moments of prayer and personal testimonies of GOD’S Goodness until the world-wide COVID-19 Health of 2020 brought the ministry to a standstill due to obvious health concerns, In October 2021 the Men’s Ministry fellowship was reorganized/resurrected under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Robert L. Lewis –Pastor of Salem Baptist Church and assistant Chairman – Minister Bobby Claiborne. Upon reorganizing we opened the doors to this Men’s Ministry Fellowship to ALL MEN regardless of their ethnicity or current walk or non-walk with the LORD JESUS CHRIST.
Our mission statement is “ Building Men For JESUS CHRIST.” In November of 2021 subsequent officers were elected Brother Alvin Pair Jr. – Treasurer, Brother Edward Jenkins – Secretary, and Chaplain Brother Joe Williams; We have embarked on a community outreach effort to partnership with the Samaritan Kitchen of Emporia to feed the hungry and homeless once a week beginning at 10:00AM to 12 NOON. Active Membership of sixteen are Rev. Dr. Robert L. Lewis, Minister Bobby Claiborne – Trustee Rodney Kindred, Trustee Quinton Yates Sr. Deacon Lester Doyle, Deacon Melvin Hines, Brothers Edward Jenkins, Edward Green, Stanley Palmer, Herman Wiggins, Alvin Pair Jr. Antonio Atcherson, Joe Williams, Marcus Gilliam, Demetrius Cain, and Monte Harding.
Almighty GOD is using the MEN MINISTRY FELLOWSHIP of Salem Baptist Church to “Build Men For JESUS CHRIST” and to be a blessing in our community when the opportunity present itself. We invite ALL men to join us at 10:00AM on the first Saturday of each month at Salem Baptist Church 800 Brink Road Emporia, VA who desire a closer walk with GOD to be better men of GOD for their church, families, and the community at large.
Any questions feel free to contact Rev. Dr. Robert L. Lewis at 252-395-1857 or Minister Bobby Claiborne at 804-898-0334: BECAUSE HE LIVES. Salem Baptist Church Men’s Ministry Fellowship.
