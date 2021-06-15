The Virginia State Police recently released its 2020 “Crime in Virginia” report – an annual crime report that extensively details crime across the state based on data reported from localities. The City of Emporia and Greensville County both reported decreases in crime from 2019, according to the report.
Overall, VSP reported a 1.9% decrease in violent crimes in 2020 compared to 2019.
Greensville County
In 2020, the total number of Group A offenses decreased from 270 to 226, a 16.6% decrease. The number of total arrests also decreased from 199 to 140, or a 29.6% decrease. Violent crimes fell 6.3%, from 32 to 30.
There was one reported murder in Greensville County in 2020, up from zero in 2019.
City of Emporia
In 2020, the City of Emporia reported a 7.7% decrease in Group A offenses, from 568 to 524. The number of total arrests decreased 21.8%, from 376 to 294. However, Emporia reported a 57.6% increase in violent crimes from 2019, jumping from 33 to 52 in 2020.
There were two reported murders in Emporia in 2020, up from one in 2019.
Group A offenses include any crimes against persons, property or society.
“Crime of violence” in Virginia applies to and includes “any of the following crimes or an attempt to commit any of the same, namely, murder manslaughter, kidnapping, rape, mayhem, assault with an intent to maim, disable, disfigure or kill, robbery, burglary, housebreaking, breaking and entering and larceny.”
Violent crimes figures above include murder, aggravated assault, forcible sex offenses, robbery, kidnapping/abduction, and burglary/breaking and entering. Larceny figures were not included in the calculations for Greensville County or the City of Emporia.
