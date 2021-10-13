The Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is now accepting entries for the annual Hay Bale Contest. The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce is encouraging any local entrants to participate in some way, such as 4-H clubs, Future Farmers of America groups, and agricultural businesses.
Like many staples of life in the state of Virginia, the contest is returning after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prizes will be awarded in five categories: best promotion of agricultural business or commodity, best promotion of community spirit, most creative, best agricultural theme, and best agri-business/4-H/school. Winners in each of the five categories will receive an undisclosed “cash award”.
The deadline to enter the competition is Nov. 1. Pictures of all entries will be displayed at the Virginia Farm Bureau’s annual convention, which will take place Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Williamsburg. Potential entrants are encouraged to submit the photo of their contest entry along with information to women@vafb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.