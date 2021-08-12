Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, visited his campaign’s new local office in Emporia Thursday afternoon.
The office is located at the former Greensville-Emporia Dept. of Social Services Building on East Atlantic Street.
Youngkin was joined by his Republican running mates – candidate for 75th District delegate Otto Wacshmann and candidate for lieutenant governor Winsome Sears – as a crowd of about 60 supporters filled the room.
Emporia City Councilman Woody Harris kicked off the event and welcomed the candidates to the area.
Youngkin secured the nomination from the Virginia GOP during their convention on May 10. He will face former governor Terry McAuliffe-D on the ballot on Nov. 2. McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor 2014-2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.