DINWIDDIE, Va -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War
Soldier will hold two events for the “156th Breakthrough Battle Anniversary Tour '' celebrations on April 2 and April 3 retelling the battle that ended the 292-day siege of Petersburg which led to the eventual surrender of the Confederacy.
The tour on April 2, lasting approximately 2 hours, will begin at the Jones Farm parking area located at 6503 Church Road and will span roughly 1.5 miles of walking over occasionally uneven terrain. The tour is limited to 45 attendees, registration and prepayment is required.
Park historians will lead a tour through the Breakthrough Battle while bringing the conflict and personalities alive for this special experience on the actual battlefield., Petersburg 23803. Attendees will follow the route of the Union Army of the Potomac’s VI Corps assault to the Confederate earthworks defended by Brig. Gen. James Lane’s North Carolina Confederates.
On this tour, part of the story will focus on how the battle impacted the
general population surrounding the area. For example, the property’s Heart House was the home of Mrs. Heart who was with an enslaved woman, both of whom sheltered in the house during the battle.
There are three different structures originally from the time of the battle still standing on the tour: The Banks house, the Heart Farm House and Tudor Hall Mansion. All of which will be presented and in place as they were the morning of the battle. Two miles of the Confederate Earthworks is also still standing and featured on the tour.
This program begins at 9:00 a.m. and is included with regular paid Park admission, tour reservations and advance payment are required.. Please call (804) 861-2408 to make your reservation and payment. For more information email Tim Talbott, Director of Education, Interpretation, Visitors Services & Collections at ttalbott@pamplinpark.org
On April 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, visitors will have the opportunity to drill with the troops, watch battle demonstrations, listen to period music performed live by the Tredegar Brass and more.
Pamplin Historical Park Executive Director, Jerry Desmond, author of Turning the Tide at Gettysburg: How Maine Saved the Union will also take visitors on a special tour of the incidents surrounding the Breakthrough Battle at the Park's Hart Farm.
Attendees will hear the harrowing accounts from the early morning attack and see the well-preserved fortifications and remaining artillery position near the Hart Farm house. These programs are included with Park admission. Daily admission for adults is $15, seniors (65+) and Military w/ID $12.00, children (6-12) $8, and children under 6 free.
“It really all started here,” said Colin Romanick, director of marketing and development at Pamplin Historical Park . “This battle is what laid the groundwork to get the confederates out of Petersburg and Richmond and back to Appomattox.”
The historic event of 1865 was the beginning of the end of the civil war. On that day, the U.S. 6 core of the Union forces attacked confederate earthworks making it the first place they broke through confederate lines during the siege.
Following the breakthrough, it forced confederate forces under General Lee to evacuate Petersburg as well as Richmond knowing it too would fall to the Union. They retreated to Appomattox and seven days later, surrendered ending the Civil War.
