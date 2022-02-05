Philadelphia - Daryl M.Brooks releases his new book 37 DAYS, The Disenfranchisement Of A Philadelphia Poll Worker which outlines his experience during the 2020 Presidential election.
"I'm excited to tell my story about what I saw and what I experienced at the Philadelphia Convention Center. In many ways it was surreal. I went in to do my civic duty, and what happened may change America. It will certainly change the way we understand election integrity" said Daryl Brooks, who is both a former U.S. House and U.S. Senate Candidate from NJ.
The book details what happened days after the election along with the work Daryl did with former Trump Campaign Manager, Corey Lewandowski, and America's Mayor and personal counselor to the President, Rudy Giuliani.
"Corey [Lewandowski] looked at me after I told him what I saw and asked me if I'd be willing to say something. Hell yea I'd be happy to say something. To me, it didn't matter who won this damn election at this point. It was all about maintaining the integrity of the election itself. Without election integrity, our democracy is dead," Daryl Brooks discusses in the book as he see's his allegiance to America as the most important aspect in this election integrity fight.
He goes on to underscore the importance of the electoral process: "The next day lawyers from the Trump team picked me up from the Philadelphia Convention Center and took me to the Four Seasons Construction Site. There, I met with Giuliani and told him the same story that I relayed to Lewandowski. Sitting side by side with the man, I went over every detail of what happened in Philadelphia. While explaining everything to him, a young woman from his team walked in the room and informed him that the AP just called the election for Biden. All was quiet as everyone there looked up, waiting for a response. Giuliani curtly responded, "it doesn't matter. The AP, CNN, and NBC don't pick the President."
