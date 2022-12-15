There are five solar energy projects either completed or in development in Greensville County, and a sixth may be on the way soon.
At last week’s meeting, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the 2232 application of County Line Solar, a project backed by Dominion Energy. District 3 representative William Cain chose to abstain.
Three weeks earlier, the Planning Commission gave its preliminary approval to the County Line Solar project by a 5-1 vote, on the grounds that it was “in substantial accord” with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Dominion Energy project manager Laura Wilson cited County Line’s location in a relatively remote area with low population density, as well as its comparatively small acreage, as reasons for its acceptance.
“This project will most certainly provide economic benefits to the county,” said Wilson.
If the project is allowed to go ahead with construction, it will be located along the Greensville/Brunswick county line (hence the name), roughly 2.5 miles north of the Virginia/North Carolina state line. Dominion estimates that construction would finish in 2027 if things go smoothly, and once finished, will generate up to 86 megawatts of electricity.
During the meeting, Dominion representatives tried to assure any concerned members of the public — especially those living close to the proposed build site — that the project will not negatively impact their lives.
“For the neighbors that are there, we’re talking to them, working with them, and understanding their concerns and mitigating the factors and working them out, whether it’s traffic control or noise or whatever,” said Dominion external affairs manager Ernest Green.
Assuming the County Line project is finished, it will bring the amount of land used for solar projects in the county to 5,300 acres. This March, the Board of Supervisors set a cap of 7,600 acres which can be used for solar facilities — roughly 4% of all land in the county.
This vote marks an about-face for the Greensville County government, who in recent times seemed to have taken a more hard-line stance on the approval of future solar project development.
In early August, the Board of Supervisors voted down the Monarch Solar Project proposed by Urban Grid. A week later, the Planning Commission shot down the Purdy Solar project before it could even reach the Board of Supervisors, on the grounds that it did not fall in line with the county’s comprehensive plan.
For County Line Solar, this is not even close to the end of the journey. Dominion will still have to successfully go through the special use permit process before commencing with construction.
