South Hill, VA — About 25 million U.S. citizens live with asthma. And more than 50 million suffer from allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) promotes National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month in May.
Asthma is a long-term disease that causes your airways to become inflamed, resulting in coughing, difficulty breathing, wheezing and chest pain. While a cure does not yet exist, it can be managed by minimizing risks, taking medications as prescribed and knowing what to do if you have an attack, like carrying a rescue inhaler.
Physicians look at medical history, conduct an exam, perform lung-function tests and may order an X-ray to determine what type of asthma you have and develop a treatment plan that is best for you, including medications and ways to avoid things that may set it off.
CMH Pulmonology Services offers effective treatment for individuals with asthma. Indu Shivaram, MD, is board certified in pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and internal medicine. “We help our patients get healthy and stay healthy through education, lifestyle changes and access to the latest treatments and therapies. We also will work with you to create a personalized care plan for your long-term health,” she said.
Allergies are twice as common as asthma. Some peoples’ immune systems deal with specific allergens by producing an antibody that results in an allergic reaction. Symptoms range from annoyances like watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, a rash or hives to more serious swelling in the throat that restricts the airway.
Doctors review your medical history, perform an examination and run a series of tests to identify which allergens make you sensitive. Treatment can include avoidance, medication and immunotherapy.
CMH ENT offers evaluation and treatment for environmental allergies. Saleem Naviwala, MD, is a board-certified Otolaryngologist. “We use a patient-focused approach, providing allergy testing and administration of allergy shots for patients ages 10 and up,” Dr. Naviwala said.
To make appointments with CMH Pulmonology Services or CMH ENT, call (434) 584-2273. For more information on services visit VCU-CMH.org.
