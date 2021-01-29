It’s pretty much clockwork. Every two months, the American Red Cross sets shop in Emporia to build its blood bank supply. Mid-Atlantic Region Account Manager for Donor Recruitment Marla Watson is impressed with the Emporia operation.
“This is an awesome drive,” Watson said. “At most of the drives, you have different people randomly. This is truly a community drive where you see the same faces every two months. It really makes for a great experience. It gives a good feel in here because it’s like a family. Many donors have gotten to know the phlebotomists, and they call on each other by name. It’s a really cool thing.”
Watson’s group is based in Richmond and covers central Virginia and Emporia-Greensville. Neighboring Brunswick County is another stop. Last Wednesday, it was time to return to Emporia. The shop was set from noon to 6 p.m. at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
Previous Emporia blood drives were hosted at places of worship. Unfortunately, the pandemic swept through the area knocking the churches out of the equation. The YMCA filled the void.
“The YMCA has been very generous,” Watson said. “It’s really spread out in here. This has become a really great site.”
The one sight that hasn’t changed is the familiar local faces assisting with the blood drives. Dot Woodruff is on hand providing drinks or snacks. Linwood Pope and Steve Duncan are at the entrance to sign in and direct donors. Donnie Clements heads the local affiliation for the blood drives, and it certainly isn’t his first rodeo.
Clements first got involved with the local blood drives in 1968. Fifty-three years later, he is still an integral piece of the local events. It’s Clements’ way to give back to his community. He’d also give a donation or two through the years — 268, to be exact.
When COVID-19 swept through the world, American Red Cross leaders had reason to worry about a possible drop in blood donations. New precaution policies arguably triggered a more effective system.
“We’re pretty much-going appointment only now to help us have a smooth flow from start to finish,” Clements said. “Approximately five days after you donate blood, you will get a response back on whether you are (COVID-19) positive or negative. Right now, the Red Cross really likes to get blood donations from people who have had COVID because it has the antibodies. It’s a good source of getting a free COVID checkup.”
The Red Cross set 69 slots of availability for registering to donate at last Wednesday’s blood drive. By Tuesday morning, 65 spots were filled. At that point, Watson knew the event would finish successfully.
For the Red Cross to reach its goals, the donors have to show up and complete the process. That happened again as they came through the door to do their part. The donors have their own reasons for donating blood. Some of the reasons are powerful.
“In 2009, I had a serious accident, and somebody else had donated blood, and it saved my life, Emporia’s Arnetra Whitfield said. “Since that time, I try to give blood at least once or twice a year.”
The appointment process makes the task of blood donations easier for the phlebotomists. No longer do they have to deal with a rush of people at one time.
There are always a few donors that can’t make it due to last-minute conflicts and a few no-shows. It happened again last Wednesday, but the 37-unit goal was met and surpassed. When the clock struck 6 p.m., the Red Cross team left with 41 units of blood.
The American Red Cross returns to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville from noon to 6 p.m. on March 24. Odds are Watson will leave at 6 p.m. with the impression of previous blood drives in Emporia, saying, “This drive is an awesome drive.”
