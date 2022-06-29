The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the community in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Emporia.
At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office received a shots fired call in the area of 299-18 Liberty Road in Emporia. Deputies arrived at the scene eight minutes later to find a victim, later identified as Monta’ T. Gray, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gray was transported by ambulance to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he died of his injury.
“The staff of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office lifts the family up in prayers and expresses its condolences with deepest sympathy,” said Sheriff W.T. Jarratt, Jr. in a press release.
If you have any information, you can submit it by reaching the Sheriff’s Office at (434) 348-4200 and asking for the Detective Division. You may also submit any information you have via the GCSO’s webpage at greensvillesova.org. All information can remain confidential.
