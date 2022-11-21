The City of Emporia’s $6 million General Obligation Bond Anticipation note to fund the municipality’s capital needs matures on Dec.1. However, The Virginia Resources Authority cannot make its final approvals to implement the permanent financing until Creedle, Jones & Associates complete the city’s 2021 audit.
On Tuesday, David Rose of Davenport & Company, LLC said he expects the final audit to come through soon. As a backup plan, Rose is already working to ensure the city will have its needed funding.
“Make no mistake about it. Financially the city is in good condition,” Rose said. “This is not what this is about. This is about meeting a technical requirement that is important. But, it’s something that is out of our hands so we want to make sure we get y’all that freedom just in case something does happen that we don’t expect.”
In August, the Emporia City Council approved switching companies to perform its audits from Creedle, Jones & Associates to Brown & Company, LLC. City Councilman Jim Saunders expressed frustration that the Creedle audit has yet to arrive. He said the city needs to light a fire under the company to get the audit resolved.
“The fire has been lit,” City Manager William Johnson said. “The fire went out. We relit it, and it’s hot right now. Creedle indicated by the Dec. 6 meeting we should have an audit.”
Rose said Truist Bank, the lender, is amenable to extending the final maturity up to one year without receiving the 2021 audit. It would require a 2.99% interest rate and has been fixed through Dec. 1, 2023. The loan would be prepayable in whole at any time without penalty. Partial prepayment is acceptable depending on the timing of receipts from the Virginia Department of Health.
Rose has been working with the Emporia staff and said the city is doing everything possible to push Creedle, Jones & Associates to complete the 2021 audit.
