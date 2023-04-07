-

Greensville County athletes Ulayahia Bowman (third from left) and Chaniya Brooks (fourth from left) lead the way at the girls' 100-meter dash during Wednesday's track meet at Greensville County High School.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

The hour-long bus trip didn’t seem to wear down any of the athletes of Mecklenburg County High School, who put on a show at Wednesday's track meet, held at Greensville County High School’s state-of-the-art track and field facility. 

The Phoenix dominated Wednesday’s track meet, totaling 337 points — nearly doubling the second-place team, Greensville County. In all, Mecklenburg County took first place in 13 events (including two events in which they were the sole participant) and second place in 11 others.

