Greensville County athletes Ulayahia Bowman (third from left) and Chaniya Brooks (fourth from left) lead the way at the girls' 100-meter dash during Wednesday's track meet at Greensville County High School.
The hour-long bus trip didn’t seem to wear down any of the athletes of Mecklenburg County High School, who put on a show at Wednesday's track meet, held at Greensville County High School’s state-of-the-art track and field facility.
The Phoenix dominated Wednesday’s track meet, totaling 337 points — nearly doubling the second-place team, Greensville County. In all, Mecklenburg County took first place in 13 events (including two events in which they were the sole participant) and second place in 11 others.
Top performer for Mecklenburg County was Cassie Currin, who took first place in all three events she entered — the 400-meter dash, the 1600-meter run, and as part of the 4x400 meter relay squad — to accumulate 30 points for the Phoenix.
The hosts, Greensville County High School, put up an admirable fight to finish second to the much bigger Mecklenburg. The Eagles accumulated 197 points, taking first place in six events and second place in eight others.
Nearly the entirety of the Eagles’ 197 points were piled up in the track events, as they took first place in the boys’ 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, and high jump. Most impressive were their performances in the 400-meter, 800-meter, and high jump, in which Eagle athletes swept the top three positions.
The standout performer for Greensville County on Wednesday was Zykeim Murrell, who singlehandedly notched 35 points for the Eagles — 11 more than Surry County’s entire squad managed. Murrell took first place in the 400-meter dash and as part of the 4x400-meter relay squad,
Another top performer for the Eagles was Jason Mcintosh, who took part in three events and took first place in all of them, for a total of 30 points — six more than Surry County’s entire squad managed. Mcintosh won gold individually in the 800-meter run and as part of the 4x400 and 4x800-meter relay squads.
