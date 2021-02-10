PETERSBURG, VA – In an effort to increase capacity of the Crater Health District to place residents on the district’s COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List, localities of the Crater Health District have opened COVID-19 Vaccination Call Centers.
Beginning Wednesday, February 10, 2021, citizens in each of the Crater Health District localities will be able to access a call center specific to their locality to add their name to the COVID-19 Vaccine waiting list. It is important to note, this is not a vaccine registration center. Individuals on the waiting list will be contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine, when they are eligible to do so, and there are vaccines available.
“Crater Health District appreciates the partnership and resources that local city and county officials have provided to establish District Call Centers. Call volumes at CHD are extremely high and the district call centers are a way to continue to meet high public demand,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “ The centers provide much needed support pre-registering individuals on the waitlist and keeping them informed during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Percy Ashcraft, County Administrator for Prince George County stated, “Prince George County is very happy to be part of this regional effort. Getting the COVID-19 vaccines to the residents is a top priority, and we appreciate the partnership with Sussex and Surry counties to serve their communities specifically.”
Local call center numbers are as follows:
Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville: 804-469-1050
Prince George, Sussex, Surry: 804-722-8799
Hopewell: 804-541-2391
Petersburg: 804-733-2550 (starting Wednesday 2-17-21)
Call centers will operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm. Messages left after hours will be returned the next business day.
The Crater Health District Call Center (804-862-8989) will remain open to answer general questions related to COVID-19 and testing.
