On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council approved its $39.7 million budget for FY21-22 with only minor changes.
Property taxes are unchanged, but there is a 5% increase in water and sewer rates. City Manager William Johnson said the minimum monthly residential utility bill would increase $2.24 a month under the new rates.
City Councilman Woody Harris said he understands why the increase is needed. He emphasized the City’s governing body could not go back to the citizens with a 5% increase every year. The current increase keeps the City in line for a healthy service to debt ratio.
Councilman Jim Saunders said economic development is critical to Emporia functioning properly and keeping the taxpayers from shelling out the money for cost increases.
“I hope that we, and whoever reads about this session tonight, realize the importance of us having economic development,” he said. “We have some potential projects in the works today to help increase revenue. If we can’t do economic development and increase revenue, then it’s back to every one of our pockets to continue doing these projects, and we have to continue at some pace on the waterlines.”
Councilman Clifton Threat agreed with Saunders, saying, “The only way we are going to make it is economic development and the projects we have.”
The City could receive a break on the utility budget funding if it finds grant revenue to cover engineering costs associated with upgrading water and sewer lines on Southampton St. to provide water and sewer services to the Norwood property.
Johnson said the City is waiting to see if it can use future CARES Act funding to assist in costs related to the Greensville Emporia Transit Service. An answer should be forthcoming soon.
Health insurance costs for employees increases nearly 4% as of July 1. City leaders expect the municipality’s piece of the $10,188,809 local share of funding for the Greensville County School Division to total $3.91 Million.
“The recommended FY 2021-2022 budget represents, in my judgment, a sincere effort to meet this challenge. This budget will seek to improve the level of quality municipal services and programs which meets the needs, desires, and resources of the community,” Johnson said.
The 2021-22 General Fund Budget is $25,283,809. The Utility Fund budget is $14,415.316.
