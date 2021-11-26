Sussex County, Va.: - On Wednesday, Nov. 24, while conducting a traffic stop on Route 460, east of Route 614, a state troopers vehicle was struck by a 35 year old Waverly resident who fled the scene.
At approximately 7:10 p.m., a state trooper was conducting a traffic stop, with the vehicles emergency equipment activated. The trooper was stopped in the right lane of Route 460, eastbound, behind the vehicle that was in the process of being towed out of the shoulder area. As the trooper was waiting for the tow truck to pull the stopped vehicle out of the shoulder area, his vehicle was sideswiped by a 2017 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Nissan, later identified as Russell L. Taylor, Jr., continued traveling in the eastbound lanes, also sideswiped the tow truck. Taylor continued to travel eastbound on Route 460 before being pulled over by the trooper, several miles up the roadway.
Russell Lee Taylor, Jr., of the 29000 block of Lobb Shop Road, Waverly , Virginia, was charged with reckless driving, failing to move over, and driving while revoked. Neither the trooper nor the tow truck driver suffered any injuries.
