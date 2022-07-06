In an article which appeared in the Independent Messenger on June 15, 2022, an Emporia City Council Member was quoted as stating that regarding the City’s share of local public school funds, the City of Emporia is “…being taxed without representation”. That is a catchy phrase which generated a newspaper headline, but it is a phrase which is misleading and incorrect.
The City is not “taxed” its fair share of costs to educate students. The City is charged a fair and reasonable amount to educate each City student in the County public schools, and the fact is that the amount charged to the City is the same amount paid by the County. However, for fiscal year 2022, the County paid a 12% premium above and beyond its required share. The phrase “taxation without representation” suggests arbitrariness and unfairness. Since the County pays the same amount per student as is charged to the City each year, there is nothing arbitrary or unfair about the charge, and certainly the local school costs charged to the City do not represent “taxation without representation”.
Under a contract approved by federal court in 2002, for a period of eighteen years the City and County operated the public schools under the terms of that contract. One of the contract terms was that the public schools would be governed by a six-person School Board, which would include two representatives appointed by City Council. That contract expired on June 30, 2021. Since then, the County public schools have been governed by the County School Board representatives. There currently is no contract which affords the City two members on a contract-created School Board.
The County’s position is that there must be a new school contract which addresses school matters. One of those matters will be representation on a School Board created by the new contract. The County is encouraged that the County and City are now involved in negotiations to finalize a new long term school contract which will address school funding needs, for both operating costs and capital costs.
The Board of Supervisors’ goal continues to be the provision of local school funding adequate to provide County and City students exceptional educational opportunities.
