The Community Health Action Team (CHAT) never ceased its efforts to improve citizens’ health throughout the Emporia-Greensville area. The introduction of COVID-19 into the area nearly a year ago created another obstacle in its path.
The pandemic hit the City of Emporia harder than any locality in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 35 deaths in the City of Emporia are COVID-19 related. By percentage, the COVID-19 related death toll is still the state’s largest at 683 per 100,000. Emporia’s population is slightly more than 5,000.
CHAT President John Holtkamp crunched the numbers and said one in 18 people in the U.S. currently have or have contracted the virus. In Emporia-Greensville, the number is one in 12. He followed with a bright note on recent testing results. Emporia-Greensville’s 4.4% positivity rate over the last two weeks is low.
“This is very good news,” he said. “It’s the second-lowest positivity rate in Virginia.”
Only Surry County, also a Crater Health District locality, is seeing better COVID-19 testing results.
Emporia-Greensville accounts for nearly 11% of the population in Health District 19, with 16,732 residents. According to the VDH, Emporia-Greensville accounts for 53 COVID-19 related deaths. The other six localities in the Crater Health District have suffered 103 COVID-19 associated casualties. other Crater Health District localities are Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex.
Holtkamp said Virginia has stepped up distributing the available COVID-19 vaccines getting nearly 80% into people’s arms. That puts the Commonwealth in the top 10 nationally. The initial rollout was ranked dead last nationally.
Many Crater Health District citizens were traveling south to North Carolina to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The immunization process significantly improved in the previous week and received praise from leaders in the Crater Health District, including Emporia Emergency Services Program Coordinator Mike Rae and Sussex County Public Coordinator Reid Foster.
