Few senior classes in history have experienced as many highs and lows as the Greensville County High School Class of 2022. In their four years together, they experienced the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trials of “distance learning”, and a difficult return to physical learning that started this fall.
At Friday night’s graduation ceremony, in a gymnasium packed with friends, family, and well-wishers, 129 students – including 24 “honor” graduates (seniors with a GPA of 3.5 or higher) -- said farewell to Greensville County High School and moved on to the next chapter of their lives.
The day before, the senior class paraded across the other three schools in the Greensville County system, starting at E.W. Wyatt Middle School and moving onto Belfield Elementary before finishing at Greensville Elementary School.
Zachary Dickens took the stage as the valedictorian of the class of 2022. Next year, he will head off to the University of Virginia, where he will study engineering. While at Greensville County High School, Dickens earned certification in CPR and Microsoft Word and played on the Eagles’ golf team. He also participated in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the ranking of Eagle Scout, the Scouts’ highest ranking of all.
“I’m happy, but it’s a little sad that it’s all come to an end,” said Dickens. “It feels pretty bittersweet.”
During his valedictorian speech, Dickens remarked on his classes’ chaotic and unique four-year experience, while also expressing gratitude to the teachers and faculty of Greensville County High School.
“When we first arrived here in the fall of 2018, we began this new chapter of our lives with hopeful optimism,” said Dickens. “When our classes got harder, we got smarter, and we always rose to the occasion. When our classes went virtual for a year and a half, we didn’t lose sight of our goals. And now we find ourselves here at the end of our journey together.”
Harlee Pluta earned the rank of salutatorian, the second-ranking graduate of the class. She is headed off to North Carolina State to study animal science. As a result of her academic success, she received 10 different academic scholarships, and also played on the Eagles volleyball team for all four years she spent at Greensville County High School.
“The last four years have gone by. We waited so long to grow up and to graduate, but in reality, this day has come way too fast,” said Pluta during her salutatorian speech. “This ceremony is both a celebration of what we have all accomplished and a challenge for us to strive for greater heights. I dare you to never stop learning.”
