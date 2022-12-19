-

Pictured from left, U.S. House District 4 race Republican nominee Leon Benjamin, Emporia Mayor Carolyn Carey and 2023 State Sentate candidate Hermie Sadler visit during an October gathering at Fo Sho Restaurant.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

Pastor and Gulf War veteran Leon Benjamin won Saturday's three-way canvass to secure the bid to represent the Republican party in the Feb. 21 U.S. House of Representatives District 4 special election. Benjamin defeated retired Virginia State Police officer Dale Sturdifen and non-profit head Derrick Hollie.

The results of the ranked-choice canvassing at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights gives Benjamin a third crack at the seat. He opposed A. Donald McEachin in November, and the 2020 general election. The U.S. House District seat opened after fourth-term congressman McEachin died from complications of colorectal cancer on Nov. 28.

The Democrat Party will select its candidate by caucusing between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at several locations. The sites are the Brunswick Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, Dogtown Dance Studio, 109 W 15th St., Richmond, IBEW Local 666, 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, Tabernacle Baptist Church, 444 Halifax St., Petersburg, Diversity Richmond,1407 Sherwood Ave, Surry Parks & Recreation Center, Enos Farm Drive, Surry, and the Charles City Government Center, 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City.

State Senator Jennifer McClellan-D (Va-71st) and State House Delegate Lamont Bagby-D (Va-74th) have filed papers to run for the seats as Democrats. However, Bagby dropped out Thursday and endorsed McClellan.McClellan made her official announcement Tuesday.