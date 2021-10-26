The Virginia State Police investigated a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 on Route 1, south of Route 46 in the county of Brunswick.
Carlton Stith, 61, was traveling southbound on Route 1, in a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck when he observed his brother, Jerry Stith walking on the shoulder of the roadway. Carlton Stith placed the vehicle in reverse, in an attempt to back up to his brother, and give him a ride. Uponreversing, Carlton Stith ran over his brother. Jerry Van Stith, 63 YOA, of Lawrenceville, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Carlton Stith was subsequently charged with improper backing.
