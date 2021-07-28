Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, presented a framed copy of the Brunswick County Seal to Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. and thanked her for her service as County Administrator for the past 15 years. She accepted the position of County Administrator of Greensville County.
Incoming Greensville County Administrator thanked for service in Brunswick County
