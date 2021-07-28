Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, presented a framed copy of the Brunswick County Seal to Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. and thanked her for her service as County Administrator for the past 15 years. She accepted the position of County Administrator of Greensville County. Supervisor Welton Tyler, left, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., Vice Chair, Supervisor John Zubrod and Assistant County Administrator Leslie Weddington joined in the presentation and wished Dr. Woolridge well. The Supervisors named Weddington as Interim County Administrator.