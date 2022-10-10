This school year may only be a month old, but it’s never too soon for high school upperclassmen to prepare for the next step. This Wednesday morning, Greensville County High School teamed up with AVID to hold a college fair at its gymnasium.
AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination — has partnered with Greensville County Public Schools this year in an effort to “close the opportunity gap” and prepare students for life in college. This year, 44 GCHS freshmen are enrolled in AVID’s “elective” program and are taking part in special AVID courses. Next year, AVID will expand to sophomores at the high school as well as 8th-graders at E.W. Wyatt Middle School.
“We teach them skills such as resume writing, how to introduce themselves properly and present themselves,” said AVID representative Coletta Edwards.
According to Edwards, as many as 39 colleges and universities attended the fair. While most of the participating schools are based in Virginia, there were some notable exceptions. Attending schools from North Carolina included Chowan University, North Carolina Wesleyan, Barton College, and St. Andrews University, while Glenville University in West Virginia also set up shop at the fair.
Also taking part in the event was Universal Technical Institute, a private and for-profit trade school with campuses spread all over the United States. The closest UTI campus to Emporia is the NASCAR Technical Institute, located in Mooresville, North Carolina, just outside of Charlotte.
The schools that seemed to attract the most interest from GCHS students included Longwood, Norfolk State, Virginia Tech, and Virginia Commonwealth.
“In surveying the students and having conversations, those are the schools that they expressed interest in attending,” said Edwards.
