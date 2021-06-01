DINWIDDIE, Va -- A Dinwiddie man has been charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain control and holding a cellphone while driving after a fire and spillage was caused by a tractor-trailer hauling diesel ran off the side of the road.
Jonathan Taylor, 36, was driving west when his 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer carrying diesel tanks ran off the road leading the trailer to overturn and spill fuel on Virginia State Route 40 near Hilltop Drive.
According to authorities who spoke with ABC8News, they believe that the crash was caused by distracted driving. Cleanup soon went underway to get the roads cleared as the east and west lanes remained closed with delays for drivers.
