The Greensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday on West End Blvd. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a two-story single family dwelling fully engulfed.
“Engine 31 arrived on scene and established there own water supply and stretched the 200’ 2 1/2 pre connect to start fire attack,” the GVFD reported on its Facebook page. “Engine 31 also used the wagon pipe to get a good knock down on the fire. Ladder 3 arrived and the stick was set up for the use of the master stream. The scene was marked under control and company 3 was cleared and returned to service.”
A source told the Independent-Messenger that the house has been unoccupied for several years. No injuries were reported. We’ll have more on the blaze as information becomes available.
