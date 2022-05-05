Despite the turbulent times for the region, America, and the globe, there was a mood of cautious optimism as the Emporia-Greensville Democratic Committee brought Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-4th) to the city of Emporia.
Care Kids LLC, an after-school community center located on Halifax Street, was the host venue for the event, which was masterminded by EGDC chairman George E. Morrison III back in December 2021. Also on hand for the event were Emporia City Councilwoman Yolanda C. Hines (District 7) and former Emporia mayor Mary Person.
This marked McEachin’s second visit to Emporia in just over a month, as he visited the town in late March for a “town hall” meeting to address the problems with the post office system in Greensville County.
In his keynote speech, McEachin criticized the economic policy of new governor Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). Since taking office this January, Gov. Youngkin has repeatedly pushed for tax relief measures, including a “gas tax holiday”, on the basis of an all-time record $2.6 billion surplus in the Commonwealth’s budget.
“When you hear Richmond, especially the current governor, talking about tax cuts and surpluses, please understand...those surpluses are artificial,” said McEachin. “Those surpluses are there because of the monies that we sent...to the various state capitals to keep them afloat [during COVID].”
“Those are one-time expenditures, folks. You can’t count on us doing that every year.”
McEachin also urged fellow Democrats to stop focusing on what the party failed to accomplish in the 18 months and focus on what they have accomplished in terms of economic and foreign policy. Among other things, he specifically mentioned the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, signed into law this past November.
“Let’s not worry about Joe Manchin. Let’s not worry about Kyrsten Sinema. Those things will take care of themselves,” said McEachin.
However, McEachin warned that he and more down-ballot incumbent Democrats in the district are not guaranteed to win in the November elections, even though the fourth Congressional district will lean even more heavily Democratic when the new district maps take effect.
“Look, we can still lose. But the way we lose is not voting,” said McEachin. “And that’s why I need you all to do what you will do so well year in and year out. ... Right now, we’ve got to work together to make this happen, and that means I need you all back on those phones. Get those folks registered.”
As in November 2020, McEachin will run for re-election for his House seat this November against Republican challenger and pastor Leon Benjamin, Sr. In their first encounter, McEachin picked up more than 60% of the vote and won by nearly 100,000 votes -- well above the maximum margin for recount. McEachin stated that the upcoming election, unlike many of the ones he’s gone through in his political career, is “personal” to him, as Benjamin is not only Black, but a preacher of the Gospel.
“I don’t recognize the gospel that he tries to preach,” said McEachin. “He tries to take the Word and restrict people from being the people who they’re meant to be. The Jesus I know...the God I worship is one of liberation.”
