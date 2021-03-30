The Emporia City Council approved a one-step salary increase for city employees. The vote was not unanimous.
Before the council voted 4-2 to approve the recommendation, Councilman Woody Harris explained why he would vote against the one-step increase. He cited a bonus given to employees in September. He did not believe it appropriate to follow the bonus with a step-increase before FY22 budget talks get underway soon.
“It’s certainly not that I don’t feel like the employees are not deserving it, or worthy of it,” Harris said. “They certainly are. They’ve done outstanding work and continue to do so.”
Harris said he is surprisingly pleased with the city’s budget performance during the uncertainty brought by the pandemic. Still, he believes the one-step salary increase would be better to visit for next year’s budget discussions. Harris said the city’s governing body would have more certainty of where it sits financially. The Council discussed the one-step salary increase for city employees during last spring’s FY21 budget discussions. It decided to wait until the first half of the year ended before revisiting the issue.
Jim Saunders joined Harris by voting no on the recommendation. Carol Mercer, Clifton Threat, Doris White, and Yolanda Hines voted yes to get the proposal passed.
