WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.7 billion investment to help 64 electric cooperatives expand, modernize and secure the nation’s rural electric grid includes $177 million for three Virginia cooperatives.

The USDA’s Electric Infrastructure Loan & Loan Guarantee Program makes funds available to nonprofit and cooperative associations, public groups and other utilities, furthering the construction of electric distribution facilities in rural areas. This is welcome news for residents and farmers in areas dependent on outdated electrical infrastructure.