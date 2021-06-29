During her 90 years on planet earth, Rosa Davis Overby has done many things, and she was happy to provide a list of some of them.
“I taught English (language arts) in 4 different schools in Sussex County,” she began, continuing, “I was responsible for the Literacy Passport Test before and after retirement in 1991, visited the schools with goodies on special days, participated in Read Across America, became a docent for the Carpenter Museum, acted as Monitor for the museum’s Summer Art Program, provided transportation for DSS, started a unit of retired teacher in Sussex County (SCRTA) – we won a national award for participation in the “With Our Youth project, taught adults to read so as tutor of a Literacy Council, was a 12 year member of the Sussex County School Board (including 4 years as chair), won Awards of Distinction there, and I’m proud to be a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. of which Kamala Harris now serves as VP.”
But until June 18, 2021, Miss Rosa had never been approached by a line of law-enforcement vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
The event was her surprise 90th Birthday Parade, and as she explained, “They went down the street and came back, blowing horns, sirens blaring, lights flashing. ‘Woohoo!’, I said. ‘Look at all these policemen and they’re doing it for me, but they’re not coming for me!”
“All I’ve got to say is, ‘Wow!’: she said of her friends and neighbors who planned the event in her honor. “It was overwhelming. Something I never will forget. It’s a good thing I had some suspicions, or I might have fallen out right there! They were driving by, and I looked up and saw six police cars with their lights on and their sirens blasting, and then Angela got out of the car with flowers and a cake. She’s my very good buddy - I don’t think I’ll ever forget that!”
The “Angela” in question was Mayor McPhaul, who explained her close friendship with Miss Rosa saying, “When I first decided to run for Mayor, Alfred Futrell told me, ‘If you’re running for Mayor, you need to meet Mrs. Overby and you need to get her support.’ So, I called her and went to her house, and she drilled me! Asked me all kinds of questions. Then finally she said, ‘All right, I’ll support you.’ When Mrs. Smith asked me to help organize her parade, I couldn’t be more thrilled. Miss Rosa is one of my favorite people in the town of Waverly!”
The sprightly nonagenarian, who has lived in Waverly since 1959, works out in a local gym every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and takes brisk walks the rest of the week in the town park.
“I’ve been trying to keep that up because I need to walk better,” she said. “My sister told me very nicely, ‘You’re walking like an old woman!’ and I said, ‘Well, what do you think I am?’”
Asked about changes she has seen in Waverly over the years, she responded, “It’s better. People are friendly, and I’ve had several occasions to use offices provided by town – locked myself out if my house, the police came and got me in. Had to use the rescue squad and as soon as I put the phone down, they were here. I have a friendship with just about everybody around here. You can talk about it’s in the country, but I like it. I really do love living here.”
Getting back to her birthday celebration, she confided, “My neighbors were involved in it – all of them! And I found out that my sister called Mrs. Smith, my neighbor. They had lot of decorations in the yard, and each one who wanted to say something did. Some friends of mine followed the police cars, so it was a whole parade of cars. Made me proud to be a part of a community like this.”
As for advice she might offer young people, she said, “Become involved in and know your community. Especially the neighbors. It makes it safer.”
Laughing, she added, “My neighbors know that whatever goes on in their house, I see it. I call myself Nosy Rosy. Of course, it’s reciprocated. They’re nosy, too!”
Reminiscing about her 37 years of teaching, Miss Rosa admitted to one thing she has always planned to do but has not yet achieved.
“I always wanted to write a novel,” she said. “I’d call it TNT – like dynamite – on the Trials and Tribulations of a Teacher. I had plenty to put in it! I really did enjoy teaching. It is dynamite believe you me. I had a ball!”
Judging by how much she laughed while describing her personal parade, it was evident that she really “had a ball” on her birthday as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.