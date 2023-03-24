-

Sarah Donahoe, account manager for A3 Communications, demonstrates the CEIA OPENGATE weapons detector unit at Monday night's Greensville County School Board meeting.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

Members of the Richmond Public School Board discussed installing metal detectors in middle schools during a school board meeting on March 20 where Superintendent Jason Kamras introduced a proposal to increase safety measures.

Several board members opposed Kamras’ proposal, criticizing it for failing to acknowledge that gun violence needed to be addressed outside of schools first.

