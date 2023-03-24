Members of the Richmond Public School Board discussed installing metal detectors in middle schools during a school board meeting on March 20 where Superintendent Jason Kamras introduced a proposal to increase safety measures.
Several board members opposed Kamras’ proposal, criticizing it for failing to acknowledge that gun violence needed to be addressed outside of schools first.
Chairwoman Stephanie Rizzi emphasized that problems in the community cause violence in schools and said she has talked to students who don’t feel safe walking between their home and bus stops.
“This is a community issue– we need community engagement to help us address this, not more ways of treating our children like criminals when they are in our buildings,” Rizzi said during the meeting.
Kamras’ proposal is in response to an increase in students bringing weapons to schools and comes just weeks after a student was caught with a gun in his backpack at Boushall Middle School. The student’s gun was the fourth firearm and 16th weapon found on school property in the current school year, according to data RPS provided CBS 6. During the 2021-22 school year, the data showed 27 weapons were seized, including 5 firearms, according to the data.
“I am acutely aware of the drawbacks of taking this step. I certainly do not want our schools to feel hardened and I certainly do not want our students to feel policed,” Kamras said during the meeting.
Metal detectors are just one component of the broader safety initiatives introduced, Kamras said. The proposal would invest $1.3 million into the addition of other safety precautions for all Richmond public middle schools including handheld metal detector wands, improved security systems and hiring more Care and Safety Associates (CSAs).
“My number one responsibility and I believe you all agree, this body’s number one responsibility is to keep our students safe and to do everything we possibly can and to do that, and so I wanted to put on the table everything that could possibly be helpful towards that objective,” Kamras said.
In an effort to transition from punitive to restorative practices in schools, the role of CSAs is to proactively build relationships with students, families and staff instead of acting as solely a security officer, according to the proposal.
The proposal’s recommended number of metal detectors, handheld wands and CSAs at each middle school is based on projected 2023-24 enrollment and number of school entrances.
Dawn Page, 8th district, was among the few supporters of the proposal, citing that there is value in preventing violence.
“Every family and our staff ought to feel safe when they walk into our building,” Page said. “It pains me that we are having this conversation but I’m realistic so I support this because no one wants to experience some of the gun violence we have had across the country.”
Jonathon Young, 4th district, also supported the proposal, echoing that schools are currently unsafe with how frequently weapons are found on campuses. The proposal also comes while communities across the commonwealth like Henrico County Public Schools and Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old student shot his teacher in January, are starting to install metal detectors in schools.
Rizzi also noted that there have been no shootings in RPS schools and that three out of the four guns found on RPS high school campuses were located in buildings that have metal detectors.
“Unless you can show me that these weapons have been used in schools, this is more about students feeling unsafe about their situations,” Rizzi said. “I absolutely will not support this without deep engagement from our communities and I want to hear from our students.”
Mariah White, 2nd district, said she was also in favor of installing metal detectors but more needed to be done to prevent bullying and support student mental health.
“I’m not sure just putting metal detectors in place is going to help the way they feel the emotions that they feel,” White said. “Kids are afraid to come to school, these bullying programs need to be put in place.”
Vice-chair Cheryl Burke, 7th district, agreed with her colleagues that while metal detectors may solve a small piece of the problem, the solution to preventing violence is much more complicated.
“We have to do something, you have to have a plan to do something, otherwise we’re going to perish,” Burke said. “We’re in a tight situation right now and I don’t know what the solution is…I don’t think any one thing is going to do it all for us.”
Kenya Gibson, 3rd district, was among the critics of the proposal, raising concerns that metal detectors could actually make students feel less safe coming to school.
“We are sending a signal to our students that they are going to be reminded day after day after day that they’re not safe,” Gibson said. “Are they going to be more inclined to want to bring a weapon to school because of that negative perception that we’re sending?”
Shonda Harris-Muhammed, 6th district, said the school board should consider a clear backpack requirement in addition to the implementation of metal detectors.
Kamras concluded the discussion with a plan to get parent and student input not only on metal detectors but the other safety measures as well. He said he would then come back to the board with a more comprehensive proposal.
