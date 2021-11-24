Thanksgiving is a time for spreading love and cheer, not germs! Unfortunately, many families do not use proper food handling practices, increasing the risk of food poisoning at their holiday meals. By following this food safety advice, you can avoid the two biggest food safety hazards on Thanksgiving Day.
Prevent cross-contamination from the turkey
First, thaw your turkey safely. Place the still-wrapped turkey in the fridge (ideally the bottom shelf) in a pan to catch the juices. This can take several days, so allow 24 hours for every 5 pounds.
When you are ready to cook, you will need to remove the packaging. The best place to do this in the sink, which makes cleanup easier. Clear the sink of all dishes, sponges, etc. and clean it using a sanitizing spray. You can make your own sanitizing spray by mixing 3/4 teaspoon of chlorine bleach to one quart (32 ounces) of water. Carefully unwrap, clean the turkey in the sink, and place it directly into the roasting pan.
After your turkey is placed in the oven, thoroughly clean and sanitize the sink and counters with bleach spray. Wash your hands and any utensils, knives, or dishes that were cross-contaminated during the cleaning of the turkey. Now you are ready to prep and cook the rest of your meal.
Refrigerate leftovers within two hours
Food safety guidelines recommend refrigerating leftovers within two hours of cooking (not service). Yet many holiday meals stretch for hours after the serving of the meal. Bacteria can grow rapidly on food when left in the temperature danger zone (40°F-140°F) too long. You should also take care to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold if traveling to your Thanksgiving get together.
As tempting, as it is to enjoy good company and reconnect with family, be sure to pack up the leftovers and refrigerate them within two hours. Setting a timer can help you remember. Try not to overfill the fridge when putting away leftovers. The air needs to be able to circulate freely in order to keep the entire fridge at the correct temperature.
Pay extra attention to these two major safety tips when preparing and serving your Thanksgiving meal to keep your food and family safe. In addition, as always, you should follow the basic steps of food safety for this and every meal.
