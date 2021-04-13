The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of early morning vehicle larcenies on April 9.
The larcenies occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Cifers Lane and Allen Court areas. The Sherriff’s Office is asking citizens from the area if they have home surveillance video to peruse through it for suspicious activity in the area.
If anyone has information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.
