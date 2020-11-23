Monte’s Flowers and Gifts is a year-round floral hub for residents of the Emporia-Greensville community. But the holiday season presents an opportunity for something new – floral wreaths, bows and table centerpieces.
Monte’s hosted its 4th Annual Christmas Open House on Friday and Saturday. Rebecca Baird, the store’s owner, said customers are always excited to come in and see what’s on sale and available for Christmas decoration.
Baird said Monte’s has been fortunate to have such a dedicated stream of customers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“It has not been easy,” Baird said, “but thankfully it hasn’t affected us that badly. We always find ways to help.”
The open house event offered customers 10% everything in the store, as well as a chance for people to enter a drawing for mystery door prizes.
Monte’s Flowers & Gifts is located at 600 N. Main St., Emporia. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays.
