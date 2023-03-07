Virginia Tech brought an end to the storied head coaching career of Notre Dame’s Mike Brey Tuesday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum, as the Hokies earned a 67-64 triumph over the Fighting Irish in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. The Irish got an open look in the closing seconds from Nate Laszewski that could have forced overtime, but the ball rimmed out at the buzzer.
The Hokies looked as though they were going to run the Fighting Irish out of the gym in the early going, as the defending ACC Tournament champions built a commanding 26-14 lead at the 7:02 point of the first half. But the Irish picked up their defensive intensity, holding the Hokies to just seven points over the final seven minutes leading up to halftime. The Irish finished the first half making six of its last eight shots, and had five made 3-pointers over the game’s first 20 minutes. Marcus Hammond was a huge catalyst for Notre Dame’s late first half rally, as he made five shots in eight attempts and scored 14 points by halftime.
The two teams stayed close to each other and traded the lead for much of the opening 13 minutes of the second half before the Irish began to take control. A pair of 3-pointers by Notre Dame gave the Irish a 58-53 lead, but Virginia Tech closed out the game on a 14-6 run. Justyn Mutts converted a layup to give the Hokies a 63-62 lead in the final minute. The teams were tied 64-64 before Mutts converted another basket down the stretch, and got a late free throw for Virginia Tech’s final margin of victory.
The loss brought an end to the 23-year head coaching career of Brey in South Bend. Brey led the Fighting Irish to the 2015 ACC Tournament title, a total of 13 NCAA Tournament appearances, and back-to-back Elite Eight appearances shortly after Notre Dame arrived in the ACC in 2015 and 2016.
“I’m proud of our guys,” said Brey. “We came down here with a clean slate after a really tough regular season. It’s been a great group of young men, even though we haven’t won like we wanted to. We had our chances, but Tech made big plays.”
Grant Basile scored 20 points with two 3-pointers and 7-of-11 shooting from the floor for Virginia Tech, while Justyn Mutts added 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Sean Pedulla added 13 points, while Hunter Caattoor came up huge for the Hokies in the win, scoring 11 points and connecting on three of four 3-pointer attempts. Hammond led all scorers with 23 points for Notre Dame, while Ryan added 18 points for the Fighting Irish.
“After the last game (against Notre Dame) in South Bend - that game was in the 90’s- we knew we needed to keep it in the 60’s, and we did that,” Basile said after the game. “We needed to slow them down offensively and play a lot better defense. When we went into the media (timeout) down five, we knew there would be no tomorrow if we didn’t lock in together. We have battled a lot of adversity together. We all feel good. We know what it’s going to take, and we’re ready to go.”
Virginia Tech improved to 19-13 with the win, while Notre Dame’s season comes to an end at 11-21. The Hokies advance to face No. 6 seed N.C. State in Wednesday night’s nightcap, with the victor earning a quarterfinal matchup with third-seeded Clemson on Thursday evening.
“We played really badly when they (NCSU) came to our place. We just need to stay together, and just take it game by game,” Basile added in regards to the Wolfpack.
