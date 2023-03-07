va. tech Hokies

Virginia Tech brought an end to the storied head coaching career of Notre Dame’s Mike Brey Tuesday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum, as the Hokies earned a 67-64 triumph over the Fighting Irish in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. The Irish got an open look in the closing seconds from Nate Laszewski that could have forced overtime, but the ball rimmed out at the buzzer.  

The Hokies looked as though they were going to run the Fighting Irish out of the gym in the early going, as the defending ACC Tournament champions built a commanding 26-14 lead at the 7:02 point of the first half. But the Irish picked up their defensive intensity, holding the Hokies to just seven points over the final seven minutes leading up to halftime. The Irish finished the first half making six of its last eight shots, and had five made 3-pointers over the game’s first 20 minutes. Marcus Hammond was a huge catalyst for Notre Dame’s late first half rally, as he made five shots in eight attempts and scored 14 points by halftime. 