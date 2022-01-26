During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct on-site interviews with candidates. Our division is actively hiring for teaching positions, as well as accepting applications in a variety of other areas.
Prince George County Public Schools' Teacher Job Fair returns for another year as our division seeks talented instructors to support the educational and socio-emotional needs of children in our community.
This year's job fair will feature two sessions over two days, Friday, February 18th and Saturday, February 19th, hosted at the Prince George School Board Office, located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Virginia, 23875. The hours for the sessions are as follows:
Friday, February 18th: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. *Appointments Encouraged
Saturday, February 19th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
PGCPS' Teacher Job Fair will connect job seekers with opportunities within the division. During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct on-site interviews with candidates. Our division is actively hiring for teaching positions, as well as accepting applications in a variety of other areas, including:
General Education
Special Education
Mathematics (Secondary Level)
English (Secondary Level)
Science
Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements
Athletic Coaching Opportunities
Our division is offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 School Year for licensed teaching positions. There are a limited number of these bonuses, so applicants are encouraged to apply early for an opportunity to receive the compensation after accepting an offer for a qualifying position. Additionally, PGCPS is offering stipends to candidates hired within the following critical shortage areas:
Special Education Teacher - $2,000
Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher - $1,500
Math For Credit Teacher - $1,500
Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450
Attendees are encouraged to visit the job fair’s website, http://www.pgs.k12.va.us/jobfairs/ to make an appointment ahead of time. Session times can fill quickly, so candidates are encouraged to register early to ensure they receive their desired timeslot. Walk-in visitors are able to attend the job fair both days.
All attendees are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols currently in place, including wearing a face covering while inside the building and social distancing to the greatest extent possible. Those who are feeling unwell, or have symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath are asked to not attend in-person and to email jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us for more information.
Any questions about this job fair can be emailed to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us.
