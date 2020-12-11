Christmas will be brighter for three families, including five children, thanks to the efforts of Lisa Speller and the Community Empowerment Alliance.
The Emporia-Greensville native brought toys, clothes, and other essentials to the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services last week to bring Christmas joy to children between the ages of 3 and 10.
“Our goal is to empower families and communities across the southern part of Virginia, Speller said. “When we were looking for what we wanted to do for the holidays, we decided we wanted to adopt families. We started with Emporia first. We’ll be going to Martinsville and other communities to help people having challenges during COVID.”
Speller reached out to Emporia District 1 City Councilman Clifton Threat to assist her efforts. Threat provided gift cards for the families in need and helped bring the presents to the families. Speller founded the Community Empowerment Alliance in 2016. The Glen Allen-based group is not finished helping create a better quality of life for Emporia-Greensville.
“We’re hoping this is not just a one-time thing,” Speller said. “We’re looking at maybe doing a coat drive at the beginning of the year. We want to hear from the community on what the needs are, and we want to be there to meet those needs.”
Speller filled the needs of five families with Christmas bags with a large assortment of gifts.
Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Director Shewanda Edwards was more than pleased with the Community Empowerment Alliance’s sincere efforts.
“I’m thankful they have been gracious enough to bring toys, clothes and gift cards for people in our community,” she said.
