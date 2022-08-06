RICHMOND, Va. – As it has for the past 50 years, Virginia Housing is investing in the future of affordable housing in the Commonwealth. In 2022, it is celebrating its 50th anniversary by sponsoring a “Power of Home” digital art contest. The contest is open to all Virginians and will award a total of $20,000 to multiple winners across three categories – school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals.
The contest opens Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Virginia residents are invited to create and submit up to three digital images of one piece of original art that represents what the “Power of Home” means to them. Acceptable 2D and 3D mediums for the original piece include painting (oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel), pen and ink, marker, crayon, photography, sculpture, mixed media, charcoal, digital paintings, and drawings.
All submissions must be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VH50Art
Artwork will be showcased at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference in November. Winners are
eligible for cash prizes and will be selected based on the following criteria:
• Interpretation and clarity of the “Power of Home” theme
• Creativity and originality
• Overall artistic quality
• Overall impression and presentation
For a full list of contest rules, prizes and instructions on how to take a digital image of original artwork, go to VirginiaHousing.com/celebrate50.
"The pandemic continues to spotlight the crucial role of housing in maintaining our health, safety, and for our overall wellbeing," said Susan Dewey, CEO, Virginia Housing. "With this art contest, we seek to inspire emerging and established artists and designers to help us tell the ‘Power of Home’ story in a truly compelling way. As Virginia and the nation tackle the affordable housing challenge, we are looking for collaborative, innovative and creative approaches to solving this crisis."
Inviting art submissions
Virginia Housing is reaching out to art galleries, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, museums and art leagues across the Commonwealth to invite statewide submissions. All Virginia residents are invited to submit up to three digital images of their original artwork.
About Virginia Housing
By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how millions of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Founded in 1972 as the Virginia Housing Development Authority (VHDA), Virginia Housing is celebrating its 50th year of working in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, invest in developments and innovations in affordable housing, and make homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Virginia Housing is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion among its associates, customers and affordable housing partners. Learn more at Virginiahousing.com and review its most recent annual report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.