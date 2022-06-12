LAWRENCEVILLE – The Lawrenceville Town Council adopted a resolution at the May meeting in honor of Joyce D. Bland for service to the Town of Lawrenceville. Bland served on council from September 1992 until January 2022.
Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin read the resolution and said a copy of the resolution will be presented to Bland’s husband, Charles, and family.
Delegate Otto Wachsmann presented a copy of the joint resolution honoring Bland for her service. The resolution beautifully captured Bland’s personality and love for her community.
House Joint Resolution No. 217.
Celebrating the life of Joyce Evelyn Drumgoole Bland.
Agreed to by the House of Delegates, February 21, 2022
Agreed to by the Senate, February 24, 2022
WHEREAS, Joyce Evelyn Drumgoole Bland, an esteemed public servant and beloved member of the Lawrenceville community, died on January 15, 2022; and
WHEREAS, Joyce Bland graduated from James Solomon Russell High School in Lawrenceville, where she met her husband and soulmate Charles; and
WHEREAS, Joyce Bland lived for several years in Brooklyn before returning to the Commonwealth to take a position with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, where she ultimately retired after years of exemplary service as a dispatcher; and
WHEREAS, an active and engaged member of the community, Joyce Bland served on the Lawrenceville Town Council from September 1992 until January 2022, regularly participated in events with her local branch of the NAACP, and often worked the polls during elections; and
WHEREAS, admired by others for her ability as a stylist and chef, Joyce Bland was always impeccably dressed and prepared meals for her loved ones with great care and affection; and
WHEREAS, guided throughout her life by her faith, Joyce Bland enjoyed worship and fellowship with her community at Mason Grove Baptist Church in Valentines, where she attended church in her youth and later served as an usher, deacon, trustee, and pastor’s aide, as well as in the hospitality ministry; and
WHEREAS, preceded in death by her son Charles, Jr., Joyce Bland will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by her loving husband, Charles, Sr.; her children, Christy and Helen, and their families; and numerous other family members and friends; now, therefore, be it
RESOLVED by the House of Delegates, the Senate concurring, That the General Assembly hereby note with great sadness the loss of Joyce Evelyn Drumgoole Bland, whose kind and generous nature touched countless lives; and, be it
RESOLVED FURTHER, That the Clerk of the House of Delegates prepare a copy of this resolution for presentation to the family of Joyce Evelyn Drumgoole Bland as an expression of the General Assembly’s respect for her memory.
