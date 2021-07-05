A wave of sweeping legislation took effect in Virginia on July 1.
Among the many new laws are massive changes making Virginia the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty and the “legalization” of recreational marijuana.
Here are some of the many laws that went into effect at midnight Thursday:
Alcohol: The Virginia General Assembly extended the bill allowing restaurants to sell to-go cocktails by one year. First passed to help restaurants stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislation is now set to expire in July 2022.
Balloon Releases: In what is one of the stranger bills from the 2021 General Assembly session, a new law bans anyone age 16 and older from intentionally releasing or discarding balloons. Individuals caught doing so face a $25 per balloon fine. Adults who direct children under 16 to release a balloon will be subject to the same fine.
Death Penalty: Virginia has officially become the first Southern U.S. state to abolish the death penalty. Since 1976, Virginia has conducted the second most executions of any state, behind only Texas. Executions in Virginia were carried out nearby at the Greensville Correctional Center.
Education: Beginning July 1, all public school districts must offer in-person instruction to students. The minimum number of lockdown drills required per school drops from three to two per school year.
Crucially, school boards will no longer be able to file lawsuits against students or their parents for not being able to afford school-provided meals, or for having a meal debt.
Teachers and administration seeking a license or license renewal in Virginia must complete cultural competency instruction or training that includes “an endorsement in history and social sciences to complete instruction in African American history.”
Guns: As of July 1, guns are not allowed in any building owned or leased by the state of Virginia. Guns are also no longer permitted within 40 feet of polling place, including an hour before and an hour after operating hours.
People found guilty of assaulting a family or household member may not own a gun for three years following their conviction.
Another new law permits school boards to designate any building or property owned or leased by the board as gun-free zones.
Litter: The minimum fine in Virginia for littering jumps from $250 to $500.
Marijuana: Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and private cannabis use is now legal for adults age 21 and older. Those individuals can also grow up to four cannabis plants, if the plants are out of view of the public.
The sale and distribution of marijuana in Virginia is still illegal.
Skill Games: “Skill games” found in convenience stores and other Virginia businesses are banned as of July 1.
On June 21, Emporia native and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler announced he was filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ralph Northam and the Commonwealth of Virginia to rescind the ban. Republican Sen. Bill Stanley, Sadler’s attorney, said the lawsuit would not halt the ban from taking place, but would seek temporary and long-term injunctions to remove the law later in time.
“I am proud of the transformational legislation we passed this year to continue building a stronger, fairer, more inclusive, and more resilient Commonwealth,” Northam said in a press release. “As we set our sights on post-pandemic life, Virginia’s future has never been brighter.”
