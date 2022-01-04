PRINCE GEORGE — Prince George Police Officers surprised one of their “biggest” supporters with a bit of joy and cheer on Christmas weekend.
“All available C-Shift Officers met up tonight, and we presented Baylee a Christmas card and a gift card for ice cream on Christmas Day. As we all know, Baylee and her family are very supportive and thankful for our department. Baylee goes out of her way to find an Officer and present them with a thoughtful handmade gift and a sweet card. She has touched so many of our hearts, and we wanted to do something nice for her since she is always doing things for us,” said acting Sergeant Shutt.
