If you are in college, you may be afraid of gaining the dreaded “freshman fifteen”. Students often find themselves eating chips, cookies, and other tasty snacks, but later regret those empty calories. Everyone should eat those delicious treats on occasion, but it is important to eat a diet full of fruits and vegetables. The best defense against unwanted weight is to stock your compact fridge or cabinet with healthy choices to eat as snacks between meals or late at night. Most colleges and universities are known for their healthier choices. Such as salad bars and offering homemade meals that adhere to recommended portion sizes.
Some of the foods that won’t take up to much space in compact refrigerators:
Clementines are easy to peel and they are small enough to fit in any book bag if you have a lot of back-to-back classes.
Apples and bananas are always a go-to for fruits; they are sweet treats that you can enjoy any time of the day. The original “fast foods”.
Baby carrots are a great defense for late-night study sessions when you just want to munch on chips or candy.
Red peppers are a hidden secret in the favorite’s category and a vegetable you should try! According to the USDA’s National Nutrient Database, red peppers have two times more Vitamin C than oranges.
Carrots and red pepper are delicious on their own, but you can dip them in hummus or your favorite low-fat dressing!
Start a shopping list including your favorite fruits and vegetables to pick up next time you go to a grocery store.
When you’re in the produce section, don’t be afraid to explore different foods! Find some other ways to add more healthy snacks to your list.
